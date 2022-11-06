Father of Lies

Not Available

This film is a classic story of good versus evil. Bishop Calvin Jacobs (Clifton Powell) is a well-meaning pastor whose drive and passion have raised the profile of his church while serving the needs of his congregation. One day, during a board meeting, fortune takes a sudden turn when it is discovered that the church's funds have been mysteriously depleted. With the church's existence in danger, Bishop Jacobs must resort to desperate measures to save his community - accepting a high-stakes loan from an international tycoon who is involved in more than normal business practices. Setting off a chain of events, the Bishop calls upon the Higher Power to rise above these struggles. DMX and Vivica A. Fox costar.