1991

Father of the Bride

  • Comedy
  • Romance

Release Date

December 19th, 1991

Studio

Touchstone Pictures

George Banks is an ordinary, middle-class man whose 21 year-old daughter Annie has decided to marry a man from an upper-class family, but George can't think of what life would be like without his daughter. He becomes slightly insane, but his wife tries to make him happy for Annie, but when the wedding takes place at their home and a foreign wedding planner takes over the ceremony.

Cast

Steve MartinGeorge Stanley Banks
Diane KeatonNina Banks
Kimberly Williams-PaisleyAnnie Banks
Kieran CulkinMatty Banks
George NewbernBryan MacKenzie
Martin ShortFranck Eggelhoffer

