Father of the Bride

George Banks is an ordinary, middle-class man whose 21 year-old daughter Annie has decided to marry a man from an upper-class family, but George can't think of what life would be like without his daughter. He becomes slightly insane, but his wife tries to make him happy for Annie, but when the wedding takes place at their home and a foreign wedding planner takes over the ceremony.
|Steve Martin
|George Stanley Banks
|Diane Keaton
|Nina Banks
|Kimberly Williams-Paisley
|Annie Banks
|Kieran Culkin
|Matty Banks
|George Newbern
|Bryan MacKenzie
|Martin Short
|Franck Eggelhoffer
