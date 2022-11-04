Father's Week-End

1953

Goofy plays everyman again. He's an average working joe who demonstrates "the up on time/work on time/bed on time" routine while going from work to home every weekday. On Saturday night, however, he parties it up and attempts to get some rest the next Sunday but with his son around, it's impossible. He insists Dad take him to the beach and, although Goofy refuses, he ends up going anyway where he gets into all sorts of trouble mainly as the result of chasing his son all over the place. Worse yet, when he leaves, he falls victim to the world's biggest traffic jam. As a result of all this, he is relieved to go back to work the following week!