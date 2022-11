Not Available

Mayan shaman Hunbatz Men addresses a crowd of pilgrims from around the world in this historic event organized to usher in a new era of knowledge that fulfills a Mayan prophecy and marks the end of a 520-year period known as "hell time." Joining the Mayan Council for a ceremony reactivating the sacred sites at Chichen Itza, Uxmal and Palenque are author and teacher Drunvalo Melchizedek, astrologer Barbara Hand Clow and three Tibetan lamas.