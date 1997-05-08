Fathers' Day

1997

After Scott has a fight with his father and runs away and when his father refuses to go after him. His mother, Collette, then goes to one of her former boyfriends, Jack, a lawyer, and tells him that he's her son's real father. Jack initially refuses. So she goes to another boyfriend, Dale, who goes off looking for Scott. Eventually the two men meet and realize that they are looking for the same boy and that Collette told them they are the boy's father. What follows is a mad chase, cause the boy doesn't want to go back.