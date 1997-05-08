1997

Fathers' Day

  • Comedy
  • Family

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

May 8th, 1997

Studio

Silver Pictures

After Scott has a fight with his father and runs away and when his father refuses to go after him. His mother, Collette, then goes to one of her former boyfriends, Jack, a lawyer, and tells him that he's her son's real father. Jack initially refuses. So she goes to another boyfriend, Dale, who goes off looking for Scott. Eventually the two men meet and realize that they are looking for the same boy and that Collette told them they are the boy's father. What follows is a mad chase, cause the boy doesn't want to go back.

Cast

Robin WilliamsDale Putley
Billy CrystalJack Lawrence
Julia Louis-DreyfusCarrie Lawrence
Nastassja KinskiCollette Andrews
Charlie HofheimerScott Andrews
Bruce GreenwoodBob Andrews

