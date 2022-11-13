Father’s Forever Love

Not Available

Adapted from a novel with the same title. Based on a true story. The basic idea written by Andy Stevenio. Arjuna or Juna (Fedi Nuri), born from a noble family, falls in love with a Japanese girl, Keisha (Kelly Tandiono). He has to fight hard for his love approved by the family. The power of Juna’s love able to break through the fortress of differences. They officially become husband and wife. The couple have a son named Mada (Nawfal). On the night of Mada’s birth, Juna had to give up the departure of Keisha forever. He maintains and cares for the baby with affection. Once again he faces the ordeal: Mada gets deadly disease. He will lose Mada forever.