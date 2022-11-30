Father's Timepiece

Not Available

Through the carelessness of his office-boy, Stillwell drops his watch and puts a dent in the case. He arrives home in a rage to find his daughter Marjorie talking to Reggie, her lover, whom he detests. Stillwell sends the boy packing and his daughter tearfully leaves the room. Later, at a street crossing, Stillwell is knocked down by an auto and helped to his feet by "Slippery Jim," a pickpocket, who, at the same time relieves the old gentleman of his watch. Pete, a hobo, also runs to Stlllwell's assistance, and is accused of taking the watch. He is arrested and locked up. Reggie, looking to secure a cheap watch, visits the pawnshop where "Slippery Jim" had sold the dented timepiece, and purchases it.