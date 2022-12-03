Not Available

Father'sDaze

    Inspired by true events in 1994, Father'sDaze exposes the additional pressures exerted by the Child Support Agency on one family dealing with the consequences of marital breakdown. Ben, a freelance wedding photographer, suddenly finds himself a single parent of three young boys. After adapting to his new situation, Ben finds himself an innocent victim of the system and struggles through a roller coaster of emotions as he fights for his rights against an irrational, faceless organization, desperately trying to provide a home for his children against all the odds. Following enormous public protests, the Child Support Agency was axed in 1996 and replaced with a revised system, which is still controversial today.

