FATHIMA THE ORACLE

Not Available

Filmed over six years, this stark documentary concerns Fathima, a young Shia Muslim girl from a village in the Indian Himalayas, who is suddenly possessed by a Buddhist spirit. The inexplicable phenomenon breeds hostility within her community, leading to an attempt on her life. After meeting with several Buddhist masters, Fathima undertakes a journey to Kargil, Leh and Dharamsala where, in a trance, she speaks Tibetan—a language unknown to her—and is recognised as the medium for a major Buddhist deity. Upon her return home, Fathima faces a personal struggle of identity and belief.