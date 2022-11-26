Fatman & Robada

Not Available

Bored with his mediocre life, millionaire BRAULIO GROSELHA has a strange dream, where a masked figure urges him to fight crime using the code name FATMAN. He summons his butler, Mongogildo, as his new partner: ROBADA. The dynamic duo soon becomes a sensation in the fight against crime and the target of the evil plans of Dr. Gore and his henchman KARAS. After challenging Karas and his Ninja helpers, Fatman and Robada must face Dr. Gore's new creation: the gigantic Monster-Chicken!