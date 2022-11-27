Fats Domino Live from Austin Texas

Not Available

The Live From Austin, Texas series gets a taste of New Orleans on it latest release. Fats Domino, synonymous with New Orleans, rips it up on the Austin City Limits stage during this amazing performance. This Live From Austin, Texas performance includes all his classic songs from Blueberry Hill to I'm Walking and Ain’t That a Shame. Tracks: 1. I’m Walkin’ 2. My Blue Heaven 3. Blue Monday 4. I’m Ready 5. My Girl Josephine 6. I Want To Walk You Home 7. I’m In Love Again 8. Let The Four Winds Blow 9. Poor Me 10. Walkin’ To New Orleans 11. Shake, Rattle And Roll 12. Ain’t That A Shame 13. I Hear You Knockin’ 14. Blueberry Hill 15. Your Cheatin’ Heart 16. Three Nights A Week 17. All By Myself