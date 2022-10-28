Not Available

FATS DOMINO: WALKIN' BACK TO NEW ORLEANS chronicles music legend Fats Domino's triumphant return to the stage after Hurricane Katrina's devastated his New Orleans hometown. Two years after a harrowing rescue from the storm, Domino headlined a 2007 benefit concert for the city, performing hits including "Blueberry Hill," "Ain't That a Shame," "My Girl Josephine" and "Blue Monday" to an adoring audience. The special, narrated by actor John Goodman, captures the concert and provides an up-close, biographical look at Domino's storied career. The special also includes rare interviews with Domino as well as singers Dr. John, Allen Toussaint, Robert Plant and Randy Newman, who discuss how this legendary performer has inspired their careers.