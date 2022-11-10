Not Available

Rino's quiet and secluded life gets turned upside down when Malin, a young Swedish girl, moves in his apartment. The girl is more or less everything Rino has just watched on porn movies: she's young, cute, social and very "open". The problem is: she only dates (ie. sleeps) "cool morons". Rino tries hard to become cool himself, but in the end he fails. He and Malin are just too different and can barely work as roomies, as the social and aesthetic prejudice can't be overcome by either of them, thus making even a friendship impossible.