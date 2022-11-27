Not Available

Arjun lives a poor lifestyle in Madhopur along with his school-master dad, Bansilal, mom, and sister. His family is abused by Thakur Suryanarayan Singh's men and are forced to leave the region. Years later Arjun returns to avenge this humiliation but ends up getting arrested for killing a village belle, Tulsi, while his father gets killed by bandit Dhurjan Singh. Arjun is tried in Court, found guilty, and sentenced to life imprisonment, but with the help of another bandit, Shamsher Singh, escapes and kills Thakur Karan Singh. He then joins forces with Shamsher to kill Suryanarayan Singh and Dhurjan.