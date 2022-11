Not Available

Seevalaperi Pandi is a 1994 Tamil drama film directed by Prathap K. Pothan. The film features Napoleon in lead role making his debut as hero. The film, produced by P. G. Srikanth, had musical score by Adithyan and was released on 23 June 1994. The film is based on the life of 'Seevalaperi' Pandi.