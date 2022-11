Not Available

When a smuggler kills his sister, a mentally impaired man (Rajnikanth) vows to deliver justice and joins a martial arts school. He trains hard there to become a master fighter, honing his fighting skills. Taking on a new identity, Paayum Puli (Pouncing Tiger), he sets off for revenge, but a beautiful woman (Radha) soon puts a hitch in his plans. Manorama, Silk Smitha and Jaishankar also star in this action-packed movie.