Not Available

For the first time on DVD, David Leadbetter (the World’s No. 1 Coach) and star pupil, Nick Price (golf’s finest ball striker), bring you a unique perspective on mastering the game of golf. Faults & Fixes will help you iron out the everyday errors that creep into your game. It will also show you how to identify your faults and demonstrate precisely how to correct them. Don’t miss out on clear-cut solutions for your every day playing problems!