Renowned conductor David Shallon directs Lugano's Orchestra della Svizzera Italiana and acclaimed Brazilian piano soloist Nelson Freire in this performance of works by four classical composers. Shallon leads the musicians in Fauré's "Masques et Bergamasques Op. 112," Franck's "Variations symphoniques pour piano et orchestre," Bizet's "Petite Suite Op. 22 - Jeux d'enfants" and Saint-Saens's "Concerto No. 2 Op. 22."