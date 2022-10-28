Not Available

Faust: Love of the Damned

  • Action
  • Fantasy
  • Horror

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Castelao Productions

An artist, John Jaspers sells his soul to the mysterious "M" in order to get revenge on the people who killed his girlfriend. Soon, he realizes everything has a price, and he is transformed into a horned demon with a passion for killing. He learns that M plans to release the Homunculus, a giant Lizard-like monster onto the earth, opening the gate to hell. Now, Jaspers must stop M before he can let the apocalypse begin.

Cast

Jeffrey CombsLt. Dan Margolies
Andrew DivoffM
Mònica Van CampenClaire
Isabel BrookJade de Camp
Jennifer RopeBlue
Leslie CharlesNewscaster

View Full Cast >

Images