Faute de soleil

Lucie (Sara Haxaire) is a stripper who has a difficult relationship with her disappointed mother (Evelyne Ker). When Charles, the strip-club emcee, brings his blind brother Jean (Jean-Jacques Benhamou) to work, Lucie starts a relationship with him, just for the perverse reason that he can never see her even though she is on view for any paying customer. Jean recently lost his eyesight in an accident, and is bitter and possibly suicidal. His relationship with Lucie is abusive and violent, but that seems to be just what the two of them want.