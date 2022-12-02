Not Available

Caleb lives comfortably in his upper/middle class lifestyle as a columnist and blogger. Rin is a prominent student filmmaker in the gay community at his college. Their lives intertwine when Caleb's wife is killed in an accidental hit and run, and Caleb's only memory of the accident is a bumper sticker of a one legged bird. The two develop a relationship that opens up Caleb's world to a new meaning of love, but transcends into dangerous and destructive when he begins to suspect Rin had something to do with his accident.