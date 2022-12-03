Favorite Concubine

Not Available

Jun-soo, a rich old man, decides to live in a local villa after retirement due to paralysis and health reasons. Only Jun-soo's wife, Hye-sook, and Joo-seok, will move to the provinces, and Hye-sook will only wait for the day Jun-soo dies. Jun-soo gradually becomes paralyzed, so he relies on a wheelchair, and Hye-sook meets up Joo-seok. However, Jun-soo suffered from paralysis that night. Unaware of this, Hye-sook and Joo-seok hire Jun-soo's caregiver to avoid Jun-soo and enjoy comfortably, but Joo-seok begins to look at the caregiver. After learning about the affair between Hye-sook and Joo-seok, Jun-soo begins to make a secret proposal to So-eun.