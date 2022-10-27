Many years after her notorious husband, Henry Fool, fled after killing a neighbor, Fay Grim receives a visit from CIA agent Fulbright, who tells her that Henry is dead, but that some of his journals have been unearthed in France. She sets forth on a globe-trotting odyssey that soon leads to the discovery that he is alive, and his journals are more than they appear to be.
|Parker Posey
|Fay Grim
|Liam Aiken
|Ned Grim
|Megan Gay
|Principal
|Jasmin Tabatabai
|Milla
|Chuck Montgomery
|Angus James
|James Urbaniak
|Simon Grim
