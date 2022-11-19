Faye\'s 12 Days of Christmas

Not Available

Willam Wegman brings together his famous family of weimaraners to get ready for the holidays in a witty and delightful festival of decorating, crafts, cooking, gift wrapping, fruitcake, and more. Watch as Batty, Crooky, Chundo and Fay celebrate the season as only they can. Christmas stockings, popcorn chains, a dream sequence, a guest appearance by a Boston terrier, cookies in geometric shapes, Elves, Santas workshop and those amazing dog numbers! William Wegmans version of the holiday classic is a wonderland dream come true for kids and fans alike.