فايق ورايق

Not Available

The singer Raik launches his wife, Ashwaq for the third time, and after a period reviewing himself and wants to restore the taste of his passion, but there must be an analyst to come back with his life razor Ahwaq, asks the desires of Fayek to be the analyst, marry Fayq of lusts, but refuses to release them Raik married her, leaving Ahouq home marital Raik presents to his neighbor Soad to represent the role of the wife in front of his father to the absence of lusts, and after a period of longing for her home,