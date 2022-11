Not Available

THe life and work of U.S. President Franklin D. Roosevelty are vividly recalled in this Pictorial Films production through a moving photographic study of his home. All the things and places pertinent to FDR at Hyde Park, New York are shown in the film , handsomely and reverently directed and photographed by Jullian Roffman. Accompanying the pictorial record is a commentary by Norman Rose and some excellent music composed and conducted by Irving Landau.