Fe, esperanza y caridad

Not Available

The film compiles three stories, each named for part of the main title. The first, "Fe" (faith), is the story of a woman who travels to a distant town seeking a miracle to save her husband from disease. On the journey she is raped by fellow pilgrims; returning home she finds that the miracle has taken place and her husband is well. She vows to make the pilgrimage again the next year. The second story, "Esperanza" (Hope), concerns a man who consents to be nailed to a cross as part of "JesusChrist" freak show, hoping to help his mother. Unfortunately he is unable to afford the silver nails that would have helped him avoid infection. The final story, "Caridad" (Charity), stars Katy Jurado as a humble woman facing a lack of charity from those in authority. She comes into conflict with her son over a childish fight, and her husband is killed.