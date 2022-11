Not Available

If Proposition 187 makes it through the courts, will hall duty become border patrol in California public schools? Fourth-grade-teacher-turned-filmmaker Laura Simon puts human faces on the issue as she takes us inside her classroom and into the faculty lounge at Hoover Elementary in Los Angeles. Law and learning converge as students, teachers and parents grapple candidly with the impact of policies that would deny public services to undocumented immigrants and their children.