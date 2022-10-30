Fear Lives Here

Not Available

Five college friends go on a hiking trip in a remote area. What starts as a beautiful sunny day, turns into a deadly nightmare. After an encounter with a strange kid who just wants to play a game, their car mysteriously dies in the night. Stranded in the middle of nowhere, they decide to wait it out and find help in the morning... But not all of them make it through the night. As they desperately search for their missing friends, they stumble upon the haunting truth behind the strange kid, who has actually been dead for decades, and find themselves unwilling participants in his deadly game.