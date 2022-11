Not Available

Vandals bassist Joe Escalante stars as beleaguered club owner Brian Gomez in this tongue-in-cheek look at the California punk rock scene -- which has undeniable elements of after-school specialness -- that he also wrote and produced. Tenacious D's Kyle Gass co-stars as the evil fire marshal determined to shut down Gomez's Mullet club. Bonus concert performances are also included, featuring NOFX, the Ataris and Good Riddance.