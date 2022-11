Not Available

In his efforts to forget a five-year romance with a bewitching woman (Mei Ching Lam), Fai (Tony Leung Ka-Fai) ditches his career as a serious photojournalist and joins the ranks of the paparazzi. But when Fai's images of a glamorous socialite capture clues about her eventual murder, he works closely with an intern (Michelle Alicia Saram) to learn the truth about how the woman was killed. In the process, he must face ghosts from his painful past.