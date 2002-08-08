2002

With four corpses on his hands, New York City gumshoe Mike Reilly (Stephen Dorff) teams with Department of Health worker Terry Huston (Natascha McElhone) to track down a homicidal sadist who telecasts shocking acts of torture on the Internet. But they have their work cut out: It seems the victims' only link is that they all went toes up 48 hours after logging on a site known as feardotcom.com. Stephen Rea also stars in this gruesome thriller.