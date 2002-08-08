2002

FearDotCom

  • Horror
  • Thriller
  • Crime

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

August 8th, 2002

Studio

Filmyard Underwaterdeco

With four corpses on his hands, New York City gumshoe Mike Reilly (Stephen Dorff) teams with Department of Health worker Terry Huston (Natascha McElhone) to track down a homicidal sadist who telecasts shocking acts of torture on the Internet. But they have their work cut out: It seems the victims' only link is that they all went toes up 48 hours after logging on a site known as feardotcom.com. Stephen Rea also stars in this gruesome thriller.

Cast

Natascha McElhoneTerry Huston
Stephen ReaAlistair Pratt
Udo KierPolidori
Amelia CurtisDenise Stone
Jeffrey CombsSykes
Anna ThalbachKate

