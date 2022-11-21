Not Available

When does life begin? What does the embryological development of the human body tell us about our Creator? Find answers in this 2-part DVD from the compelling DVD series, Fearfully and Wonderfully Made. Co-produced by Answers in Genesis and the American Family Association, featuring award winning educator Dr. David Menton. In this 2-part illustrated lecture, anatomist Dr. David Menton follows the marvelous embryological development of the human body in a progressive sequence from ovulation, the movement of the egg in the oviduct, fertilization, implantation, development of the placenta and finally the birth process itself. There are countless critical and precisely integrated steps in this sequence that are essential for the very survival of man and all mammals.