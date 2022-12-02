Allow Claudio Ranieri and his troupe of title-winners to guide you through how City shocked the world and defied 5,000/1 odds to lift the title despite being touted as relegation candidates just 10 months earlier. With match highlights, behind-the-scenes access and exclusive interviews with the people who made it all possible, Fearless Foxes: Our Story tells the tale from the perspective of City’s title heroes themselves. From Jamie Vardy’s record-breaking strike against Manchester United to Wes Morgan finally getting his hands on the trophy, this is the ultimate guide of perhaps the greatest sporting underdog story of all time.
