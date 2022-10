Not Available

Abhayagiri, which means Fearless Mountain, is a Buddhist community created for those who want to fully dedicate their lives toward the realization of enlightenment. It is the first monastery in the U.S. to be established by followers of Ajahn Chah, a respected Buddhist master of the ancient Thai Forest Tradition of Theravada Buddhism. Twelve monks, who live only on alms, live at the Fearless Mountain monastery, deep in the forest in northern California.