Not Available

“A giant moth is attacking this village and I’m the manager of the lightbulb shop” exclaims Paul Kingswood (Tim Vine) in this ridiculous film. What on earth has attracted a giant moth to the village of Hazelpocket in the first place? The council headed by Mayor Blueberry battle to find a solution. Meanwhile Paul continues to look for ways to rid himself of his chronic fear of the dark, brought on by an incident involving his son Ellery and a department store lift. As the moth sightings begin to increase so does the tension in the village. And just what does strange moth expert Kooharoo know that nobody else does? Comedian Tim Vine is also writer and director of the ensuing mayhem. This is the first time a Tim Vine film has been shown at a film festival. Fearmoth also boasts CGI-free action sequences. Moth suspension wires are visible.