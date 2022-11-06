Feast and Furious

Not Available

Katnip, the hungry Kat, thinks Finny, the little goldfish, would make a good meal but all his strong-arm methods to capture Finny fail. Katnip cats a worm-baited hook into the fishbowl, but Finny puts on a napkin and eats the bait with a knife-and-fork. The cat-vs.-fish chase continues until Finny ends up in a bottle of wine, and Katnip quickly drinks the contents of the bottle, including little Finny. Katnip burps up Finny, and both the cat and fish end up as intoxicated buddies.