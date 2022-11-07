Feast Of The Possessed

Not Available

When an Olympic gymnast hurts her ankle at the park her coach goes to get ice but never returns. When the gymnast goes to look for her coach she finds him dead in the park bathroom. She quickly realizes she's the one now being stalked by something in the park. She tries to get help from others in the park to no avail. In a terrifying race for her life, she meets a gruesome end as she is captured or does she? Was it all a dream or was it all real? Only the devil can answer that question!