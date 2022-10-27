Feathers of Passion

Not Available

This film is adapted from author Rong Wongsawan's best selling novel. It follows the lives, loves and lusts of men and women whose relationships start in a high class brothel 50 years. This post war story focuses on love and relationships between Luang, a wealthy widower and Sarapee, a country girl whose parents sold her to a brothel. But on the night of their wedding, Sarapee runs away with her lover, and Luang's love turns into a deep hatred.