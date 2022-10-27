Not Available

Feathers of Passion

  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

This film is adapted from author Rong Wongsawan's best selling novel. It follows the lives, loves and lusts of men and women whose relationships start in a high class brothel 50 years. This post war story focuses on love and relationships between Luang, a wealthy widower and Sarapee, a country girl whose parents sold her to a brothel. But on the night of their wedding, Sarapee runs away with her lover, and Luang's love turns into a deep hatred.

Cast

Suchao PongwilaiInspector Phaisal

View Full Cast >

Images