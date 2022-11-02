February 14

Not Available

Shiva (Bharath) enters into St.Peters college, Bangalore and meets Pooja (Renuka Menon), who was born and brought up in the United States and has come to India to stay with her grandparents while completing her college education. Shiva falls in love with her but soon realises that their characters are totally different. Pooja feels alone, like a fish out of water in India and she wants to return to the US. So Shiva thinks about a plan to get her to stay and he expresses his love to her by creating a fictitious character MR X but never reveals about the character till the end. Pooja who got impressed by MR X refuses to see him in the later stage but understand and accepts shiva's true love.