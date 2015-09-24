2015

The Blackcoat's Daughter

  • Horror
  • Thriller

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

September 24th, 2015

Studio

Zed Filmworks

In the dead of winter, Kat and Rose, two very different girls, find themselves spending winter break at their prestigious prep school. What they don't know is that Kat is being stalked by an evil entity, and their lives are about to change forever. Meanwhile, Joan, a young, troubled woman, makes her way across a frozen landscape towards the school. But why?

Cast

Emma RobertsJoan Marsh
Kiernan ShipkaKat
Lucy BoyntonRose
Lauren HollyLinda
James RemarBill
Peter J. GrayRick

View Full Cast >

Images