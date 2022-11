Not Available

Coot Club and its companion story, The Big Six, are based on the celebrated Swallows & Amazons series of childrens' books written by Arthur Ransome. For anyone who loves sailing and adventure, the Arthur Ransome classics stand alone. Set in the '30s, both stories take place on the lakes and waterways of England, and feature the same cast of lively characters, led by six children, who become firm friends, sharing a love of wildlife and all things nautical.