Fedde le Grand: Ultra Music Festival, Miami

Not Available

Tracklist: 01. Fedde Le Grand & Nicky Romero - Freaky 02. Benny Benassi - House Music 03. Nicky Romero - Generation 303 04. Fatboy Slim - Praise You (Fedde Le Grand Bootleg) w/ ID 05. Cassius - I Love You So w/ Tiësto & Hardwell - Zero 76 06. Fedde Le Grand & Patric La Funk - Autosave 07. Michael Calfan - Resurrection (Axwell's Recut Club Version) w/ Axwell & Sebastian Ingrosso - Together (Acappella) 08. Fedde Le Grand - Metrum w/ Booka Shade & MANDY - Body Language w/ Justice vs. Simian - We Are Your Friends (Acappella) 09. ID (28min30sec) 10. Faithless - Insomnia (Fedde Le Grand Bootleg) 11. Avicii - Levels (Tocadisco Bootleg) 12. Coldplay - Paradise (Fedde Le Grand Remix) 13. Gotye feat. Kimbra - Somebody That I Used To Know (dBerrie Bootleg) 14. Alter Ego - Rocker (Patric La Funk & Dohr & Mangold Bootleg) 15. Dada Life - Kick Out The Epic Motherfucker 16. Steve Angello - KNAS w/ Fedde Le Grand - Put Your Hands Up For Detroit (Acappella)