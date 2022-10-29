Not Available

Brasília. Vital (Carlos Alberto Riccelli) is a Brazilian federal police deputy who leads a special investigation group that aims to capture the international drug trafficker Beque Batista (Eduardo Dussek). Three other officers make up the group: Dani (Selton Mello), Rock (Buarque Netto) and Lua (​​Cesario Augusto). In parallel, Vital need to take care of Leila (Analu Silveira), his pregnant wife, and does everything so she does not participate in the violent world in which he lives.