Federal Bank Heist

  • Crime
  • Drama
  • Thriller

Globo Filmes

"The Baron" wanted to commit the perfect heist involving 3 tons of money and no violence. For this he would need the right people willing to get 1 million dollars to take part in this job. Based on true events, in 2005, 168,000,000 Brazilian Real (almost 80,000,000 US dollars) were stolen from a Brazilian Central Bank (Federal Reserve), making it the biggest peace-time robbery in history. It was perhaps the most audacious bank heist ever.

Eriberto LeãoMineiro
Hermila GuedesCarla
Lima DuarteChico Amorim
Giulia GamTelma Monteiro
Tonico PereiraDoutor
Gero CamiloTatu

