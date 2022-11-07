Feed Me ! Kids and Nutrition

Not Available

Obesity, diabetes and other ailments caused by poor nutrition, inadequate exercise habits, and just plain too much food are raising alarmingly in America. Between the ages of 2 and 8, a typical kid with eat thousands of meals, many at fast-food resturants. and watch many more thousands of commericals that portray a number of foodstuffs high in sugar and fat as cool, exciting, and downright irresistible. It's small wonder that one in five is overweight, and that health problems like elevated cholesterol, high blood pressure and Type 2 Diabetes are increasing in kids.