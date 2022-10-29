Feed Me with Your Words

Not Available

In hopes he will finally complete his research, Robert leaves the Slovenian countryside for Italy, but he mysteriously vanishes after encountering a peculiar homeless man. Worried about Robert’s safety, his father, Janez, and older brother, Matej, track his path in hopes of finding him. After ten years of no communication, these two now have to put their differences aside and face each other. Meanwhile, Matej leaves Ana and Veronika, his wife and daughter, with his mother, Irina who suffers from dementia. Veronika instantly bonds with her grandmother, however Ana, in an unknown place and uneasy about Irina's illness, becomes increasingly paranoid. This film consists of three stories happening separately and simultaneously; together portraying a single family and its complex relationships.