Multiple clips of video feedback (a MiniDV camcorder pointed at a screen being fed by the camera's output through a broken component cable), thrown into a Max/MSP/Jitter blender. One shorter clip loops alongside a longer clip (played in full), and they're mashed together in odd ways that create appealing patterns. The soundtrack is a simple sine-wave frequency modulation patch in Max/MSP, amplitudes and cross-modulation are being controlled by the image itself.