After graduating from high school, classmates Jerry and Lok move into an apartment together for the freedom to best explore all the best that the world can offer them: women. Jerry applies to be interviewed for a survey on dating, only to fall in love with interviewer So, even if she's more interested in data than dating. When Lok's sister, Foon, returns from Tibet, she moves in with the duo and soon she and Jerry are at each other's throats...