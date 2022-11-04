Feel 100% ... Once More

Not Available

Five popular screenidols star in this sequel to the original "Feel 100%." Finding their relationship on the rocks, Marco (Noodle) and Yen(Sammi) take a trip to Japan, hoping to rekindle their love. But things get worse, and they break up. Any chance at reconciliation is shattered when Marco starts hanging out with sexy model Gobby (Chingmy Yau). Meanwhile, Gigi is being chased by a Cheung Tat Ming, who has an inferiority complex. Siu Man(Cheung Tat-Ming), due to his own inferiority complex, leaves his lover (Gigi Leung Wing-Kay), who he has been in love with for a long time. Each couple must now work even harder to regain what they have lost, or move forward and live with their new choices.